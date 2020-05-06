Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 933,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

