Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,496,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,672,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

