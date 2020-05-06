Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,099 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,428 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,957,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,664 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

