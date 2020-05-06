Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th.

In other news, EVP John M. Bonino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

SI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 114,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $268.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

