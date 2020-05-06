Sonoco Products Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

SON traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

