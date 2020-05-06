Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ:SFBC remained flat at $$25.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

