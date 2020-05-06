Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $240.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,641 shares of company stock valued at $798,053 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.