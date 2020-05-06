Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 152,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 2,406 shares of company stock valued at $69,178 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

