SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

TOTL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 406,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,232. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.