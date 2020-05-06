SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.