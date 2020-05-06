Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s current price.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,677. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

