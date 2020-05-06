Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 5,514,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

