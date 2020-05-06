Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,559. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.