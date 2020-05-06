Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SSIF remained flat at $GBX 77.75 ($1.02) during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.53. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.52 ($1.24).

Get Sqn Secured Income Fund alerts:

About Sqn Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.