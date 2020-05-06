Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SSIF remained flat at $GBX 77.75 ($1.02) during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.53. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.52 ($1.24).
About Sqn Secured Income Fund
