St. James’s Place plc Plans Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STJ stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 834.80 ($10.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 779.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,013.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,118 ($14.71) price objective (up from GBX 1,098 ($14.44)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective (up from GBX 930 ($12.23)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 895 ($11.77).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

