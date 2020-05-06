Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. 7,319,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,163,390. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

