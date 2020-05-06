Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.21% of Starbucks worth $5,541,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 228,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 527,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,707,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,824,377. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.