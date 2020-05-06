Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0612 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RCS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,130. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

