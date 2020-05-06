Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,404 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $64,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,574,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 5,006,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,118. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

