Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 16,490 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,148,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.55. 303,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,361. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

