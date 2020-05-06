Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 53,717 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

