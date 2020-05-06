Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,679 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94.

