Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 1,397,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,085. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49.

