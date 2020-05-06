Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 136,930 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 960,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $142.88. 3,926,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

