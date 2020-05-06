Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.18 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $78.87. 8,172,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,424,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

