Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,722 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 273,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 513,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,861,000 after purchasing an additional 301,686 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,931. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

