Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.82. 329,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

