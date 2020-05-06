Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 13,380,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.