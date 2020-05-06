Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,570. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

