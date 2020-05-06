Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

