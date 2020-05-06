Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,585 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

