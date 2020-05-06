Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 229,553 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 59,390 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000.

USMV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. 3,853,906 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

