Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. 1,732,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,509. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

