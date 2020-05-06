Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

VOO traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.27. 3,014,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,962. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

