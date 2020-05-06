Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of TRC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,695. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

