Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $65,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.15. 1,215,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.