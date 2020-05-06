TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives $65.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. AXA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,803,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Analyst Recommendations for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit