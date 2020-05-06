TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives $65.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. AXA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,803,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

