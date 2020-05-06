TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.66 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Liquid and TOPBTC. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029161 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034843 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,355.56 or 1.00233168 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00070672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000479 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000459 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,129,512 coins and its circulating supply is 16,924,286 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

