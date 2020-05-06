Tripadvisor (TRIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 289,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,067. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

