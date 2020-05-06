TTM Technologies (TTMI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – TTM Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/18/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

3/14/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

3/12/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

3/11/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/11/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 640,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Get TTM Technologies Inc alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after buying an additional 2,202,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,431,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after buying an additional 456,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 398,307 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.