Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:SHIP)

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (LON:SHIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SHIP traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 126,743 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

