TurtleCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $826,023.90 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $826,023.90 and approximately $1.11 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 72,231,892,580 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

