United States Steel Co. (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 10th

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of -1.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United States Steel to earn ($1.49) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.7%.

NYSE:X opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

