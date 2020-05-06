Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given “Hold” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 3,385,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,364. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

