Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 381,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. 12,746,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,128,799. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

