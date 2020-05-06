Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

