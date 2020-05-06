Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after buying an additional 994,720 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. 1,966,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

