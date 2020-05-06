Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.83% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $63,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,543,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 221,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,261. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

