Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

