Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,522. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

